5G COVERAGE HAS REACHED 60 PER CENT OF POPULATED AREAS – FAHMI

The 5G network coverage in Malaysia has reached 59.5 per cent as of the end of April, says Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said in Sarawak, the coverage stood at 34 per cent.

"The access rate (in Sarawak) for me, is not enough, therefore I am asking the Sarawak state government to list some locations (to be given 5G access) and coordinate with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

"This coordination is important to ensure we are able to soon roll out 5G in locations desired by the state government," he said while speaking at the 2023 World Telecommunication and Information Society Day celebration here, today.

Fahmi previously said that the government was targeting to achieve 5G network coverage in 80 percent of populated areas by the end of this year.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency