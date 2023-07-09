50 families forcibly evacuated from Mayon danger zone

At least 50 families were forcibly taken Sunday from their residences located within the 6-kilometer permanent danger zone of Mayon volcano, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). DSWD Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Romel Lopez said the Bicol Regional Office initiated the forced evacuation following verified reports that several families refused to leave Barangay Anoling, one of the geographically isolated areas in Camalig town, Albay province. The immediate evacuation was jointly conducted by the Camalig Municipal Police Station, Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office, and Municipal Disaster Response and Management Office, DSWD regional director Norman Laurio said in a statement. 'The 50 families from Barangay Anoling will be given temporary shelter at the Baligang Elementary School. Validation is still ongoing to account for the exact number of families,' Laurio said in his report to DSWD's Disaster Response and Management Group. Last month, more than 13,000 residents around Mayon's 6-kilometer permanent danger zone were evacuated as the volcano had been spewing lava and sulfuric gas. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Sunday the volcano has registered 26 volcanic earthquakes and 303 rockfall events over the past 24 hours.

Source: Philippines News Agency