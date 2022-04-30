﻿41 suspects nabbed, P285-K shabu seized in MisOr

The Misamis Oriental Police Provincial Office (MORPPO) arrested 41 wanted persons in a series of operations on Friday.

MORPPO chief, Col. Raniel Valcones, said in an interview Saturday that their Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations netted 15 suspects facing various cases like frustrated murder, rape, homicide, and reckless imprudence resulting in injuries and damage to properties.

The other 26 were arrested due to violations of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

On the same day, MORPPO confiscated 43.9741 grams of alleged shabu, with an estimated market value of PHP285,130, while two firearms were surrendered under “Oplan Katok” (knocking).

“The operations are geared towards ensuring safe elections and will prevent the occurrence of all forms of crimes with the elections less than two weeks away,” Valones said.