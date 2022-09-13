4 hurt in EDSA busway collision

At least four people were injured after two buses collided along the southbound lane of the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) Carousel Busway on Monday.

In a Facebook post, the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) said the incident occurred at exactly 7 a.m. after a bus tried to enter the busway while there was another incoming bus.

“Parehong nabigo ang dalawang drayber na makapreno ng maaga kaya’t sumapul ito sa isa’t-isa. Halos sumampa ang isa sa center island at mga concrete barriers (Both drivers failed to brake early and they collided. One was almost at the top of the center island and concrete barriers),” I-ACT said.

In response, the I-ACT and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) administered first aid to passengers, with four confirmed to have been injured in different parts of their bodies.

Four ambulances and one tow truck were dispatched to the scene, with the MMDA and I-ACT immediately working to normalize traffic flow in the area.

“Naisugod naman ang mga ito sa malapit na pagamutan. Nadadaan na muli ang nasabing lugar bago magtanghali (Those injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The area was made passable before noon),” it said.

It also called on public utility vehicle (PUV) operators, drivers and conductors to be more careful when operating both inside and outside the EDSA Busway to avoid similar incidents in the future.

