3 Dawlah Islamiya Members Killed, 3 Captured in Lanao del Sur Clash

Lanao del sur: Three members of the lawless Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) were killed, and three others were captured following a clash with government troops in Lanao del Sur, the military said Sunday. Brig. Gen. Billy Dela Rosa, the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade commander, reported that the confrontation occurred while troops were serving warrants of arrest against DI-MG members on Saturday in Barangay Lamin, Lumbayanague, Lanao del Sur.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DI-MG members opened fire after detecting the presence of the troops, which resulted in a firefight. Three other members of the group were captured, while several others managed to flee in various directions.

Brig. Gen. Dela Rosa stated that several members of the group have outstanding warrants for murder and multiple counts of homicide. A soldier from the Army’s 5th Infantry Battalion was wounded and taken to the hospital.

The troops recovered an M16 rifle, an M4 rifle, an M79 grenade launcher, a rocket-propelled grenade, hand grenades, blasting caps, ammunition, and two flags of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) from the scene of the clash.

Maj. Gen. Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., commander of the Army’s 1st Infantry Brigade, emphasized the ongoing efforts of the troops, in coordination with police forces, to pursue the remaining DI-MG members in the province. He urged the remnants of DI-MG to surrender and live peacefully.