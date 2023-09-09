21 STUDENTS, 10 TEACHERS, STUNG BY WASPS WHILE HIKING

A group of 21 secondary school students and 10 teachers were hurt after they were stung by wasps while hiking at a resort in Sungai Lepoh, Hulu Langat here today.

A Civil Defence Force (APM) spokesman said that following the attack at around 1.50 pm, six students were rushed to the Ampang Hospital while another 25 students and 10 teachers were sent to the Batu 14 health clinic in Hulu Langat for further treatment.

"The six students who were admitted… are reported to be in stable condition, and those who have been hurt received first aid at the location of the incident from paramedics from the APM, the Health Ministry and the Fire and Rescue Department,” they said when contacted today.

A group of 133 students and 10 teachers from a secondary school in Shah Alam were at the resort for a leadership camp since yesterday.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency