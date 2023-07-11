2022 STPM RESULTS OUT THIS THURSDAY

The Malaysian Examinations Council (MPM) announced that the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) Year 2022 results will be out on Thursday (July 13).

In its statement here today, MPM said candidates from government schools, government assisted schools, private schools and private candidates can obtain the results from their respective schools or online from 11.30 am onwards on the day.

“The STPM Year 2022 results slip can be accessed online at kttp://stpm.mpm.edu.my/stpmK from 11.30 am onwards on July 13.

“A summary of the results can also be obtained through SMS by typing STPM/IC Number/ Index Number and send to 15888 from 11 am on July 13 to noon July 23 (Sunday),” the statement said.

MPM said 41,701 candidates sat for the exam nationwide last year, involving 4,668 invigilators.

