200 QC students trained on water conservation, climate change

Virginia Macapagal, principal of the San Gabriel Elementary School (SGES) in Novaliches, said 200 of their students took part in a seminar given by the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) and the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

“Kami po ay mayroong 6,178 students at 35 teaching personnel na sumusuporta sa LWUA at sa programa nito (We have 6,178 students and 35 teaching personal who are supporting the LWUA and its program),” the school principal said during the event, which was part of the 49th anniversary celebration of the LWUA.

The principal said the LWUA gave an audio-visual presentation on water conservation, climate change, the water cycle and the different sources of water.

The DENR, meanwhile, gave a presentation on the different functions of its attached agencies like the EMB, Mines and Geoscience Bureau, Forest Management Bureau and the Land Management Bureau.

The seminar also tackled different environmental problems and the waste segregation of biodegradable materials like fruit and vegetable peelings as well as non-biodegradable materials like plastic and bottles.

Remedios Pepito Destriza, president of the Heroes Hills Rotary Club which counts the SGES as one of its adopted schools, told the Philippine News Agency that parlor games and a poster-making contest were also held during the event.

“The SGES is an adopted school of Rotary Club since 2018. The poster-making contest was participated in by 10 students aged 8-12 y/o from Grades IV-VI. This is the 1st time that the ‘LWUA-GAD Buhay Kyut’ was held in in San Gabriel Elementary School located in Barangay Sta. Lucia, Novaliches, QC,” Destriza said.

