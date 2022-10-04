Musk sparks criticism with ‘Ukraine-Russia Peace’ poll on Twitter

In the poll, titled “Ukraine-Russia Peace”, Musk asked “yes” or “no” on redoing referendums in Ukraine’s regions annexed by Moscow, recognition of Crimea’s annexation, an assurance that water would continue to be supplied to Crimea and Ukraine being neutral.

The poll received 63 percent “no” from responders, while 36 percent voted “yes”.

The Tesla CEO explained in a follow-up tweet that “this is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then.”

In a subsequent tweet, he said, “Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war.”

In response to the poll, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted his own poll asking his followers if they like a Musk who supports Ukraine or Russia.

Nearly 85 percent of the responders answered a Musk who supports Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, for his part said there is a better peace plan which liberates Ukrainian territories, including Crimea.

The harshest reaction came from Andrij Melnyk, Ukraine’s top diplomat in Germany, who told Musk to “f..k off.”

Source: Philippines News Agency