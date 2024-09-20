20 dead from ‘habagat,’ 2 cyclones – NDRRMC

Manila: Twenty people were killed due to the combined effects of the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) and tropical cyclones Ferdie and Gener, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday.

This number is higher by 10 compared to Tuesday’s figures.

The number of affected families are placed at 156,524 residing in 1,178 barangays in 12 regions.

The deaths, undergoing verification, are recorded in Mimaropa with nine; Region 6 (Western Visayas) and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with four each; two for Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) and one for Region 7 (Central Visayas).

Also undergoing validation are reports of 14 persons missing – 12 in Mimaropa and one each in Regions 6 and 9.

Around 11 injuries are recorded in the BARMM with six, Mimaropa with three, and two for Region 12.

Of the affected families, 16,926 or 62,995 individuals are being served in 618 evacuation centers while another 8,592 families or 34,265 persons are being aided outside.

T

he Office of Civil Defense earlier said that affected families included those who have been displaced and those who did not need transfer. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency