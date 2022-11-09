20 Bacolod City officials self-isolate after Covid-19 exposure

Nine city officials and 11 village chiefs here underwent self-isolation after their exposure to Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Monday.

The city officials included Lone District Representative Greg Gasataya as well as Councilors Jude Thaddeus Sayson, Al Victor Espino, Vladimir Gonzales, Jason Villarosa, Claudio Jesus Puentevella, Simplicia Distrito, Celia Flor, and Psyche Marie Sy.

They were among those who joined the trip to Osaka, Japan, from Nov. 4 to 7, sponsored by Benitez for his party mates, among them incumbent and former city officials, several barangay officials, and their families.

Former councilor Caesar Distrito, who was among those who traveled with the group, said they “deemed it necessary and rational to exercise prudence and caution”.

“We will self-isolate within the period required by the established protocols of the Inter-Agency Task Force on persons exposed to a Covid-19 positive individual,” said Distrito, legal counsel of Team Asenso, in a statement on Tuesday.

“We also assure the public that we will subject ourselves to swab testing to be sure that we are free from Covid-19 and for the safety of everyone, although we have no symptoms,” he added.

Distrito said all the city officials who went to Japan were on official leave and all the expenses were shouldered by the mayor.

On Monday afternoon, Benitez announced that he has contracted the virus, but has only mild symptoms, and will continue to work from home.

The mayor said that he had himself tested as part of the health protocols before meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. after he arrived in the country.

“Upon my arrival in Manila this morning from my official leave, I had myself tested for my meeting with President BBM and the result was positive. I feel okay but with mild symptoms,” he added.

Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran said with the majority of the 14 members of the City Council under isolation, they will forego the in-person session on Wednesday and will instead meet via Zoom.

“For the safety of everyone because sometimes the symptoms manifest only after five days. We’re hoping they will all be tested negative,” he added

