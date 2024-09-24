2 Korean fugitives nabbed in Las Piñas, Pampanga

Manila: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Sunday reported the arrest of two South Korean fugitives in Las Piñas City and Pampanga province.

Nam Sundong, 37, was arrested at his residence in Manuyo Dos, Las Piñas City on Sept. 20 by the BI Fugitive Search Unit, according to a news release.

On the same day, Lee Hyunhak, 23, was nabbed along Jose Abad Santos Avenue in Clark, Pampanga.

Nam is reportedly wanted in South Korea for setting up gambling places in violation of the country’s anti-criminality laws.

Likewise, he is the subject of an Interpol red notice following a warrant of arrest issued by the Ulsan District Court in 2023.

Lee, on the other hand, is wanted for smuggling to Korea 480 grams of shabu worth 500,000 Korean won or PHP208,000 in violation of their Aggravated Punishment of Narcotics Smuggling.

An Interpol red notice was issued earlier this month against Lee following a Busan District Court warrant of arrest.

The BI said their passports have already been revoked by the Korean government.

oth are awaiting deportation while detained at the BI facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig City.

Source: Philippines News Agency