﻿1ID activates battalion to secure May 9 polls in western Mindanao

The Army’s 1st Infantry Division (1ID) has activated a provisional battalion to augment security forces that will be ensuring the honest and peaceful conduct of the forthcoming election within its area of responsibility in western Mindanao.

Maj. Gen. Generoso Ponio, 1ID commander, said Thursday that the battalion is composed of organic personnel and soldiers undergoing career and specialization courses at the 1st Division Training School.

“The battalion was activated Wednesday as additional troops are needed to provide the necessary security requirements for the incoming polls,” he said.

This, as the troops of the different infantry and mechanized brigades continued to accomplish their missions as mandated by the 1ID campaign plan.

Four infantry brigade units – the 101st, 102nd, 103rd, and the 2nd Mechanized Brigade – are operating under the 1ID command that has jurisdiction over the Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, and parts of Lanao del Sur.

Ponio said the functions of the provisional battalion are to assist, support, and establish Commission on Elections (Comelec)-led checkpoints, support the police in securing polling precincts, and help and support Comelec officials in performing its election mandate.

Ponio said they would also provide land, air, and watercraft assets, communication system, and other equipment in the least possible time to support the Comelec in the implementation of election laws, rules, and regulations.

He said personnel of the battalion will undergo a three-day election duty seminar to educate and capacitate them on their role during the elections.

He reminded the personnel of the battalion to always remain apolitical.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police have been deputized through Comelec Resolution 10755 to ensure a free, orderly, honest, and peaceful conduct of the May 9 national and local elections.

Source: Philippines News Agency