14 killed, over 50 hurt in road accident in central India

NEW DELHI: At least 14 people were killed and over 50 others were injured in a road accident in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Saturday morning.

The incident happened Friday night in the Sidhi district after a truck collided with three buses parked on the side of a road, police said.

Superintendent of Police Mukesh Shrivastava told local news agency, Asian News International, that 14 people were killed and 56 others were injured in the incident.

Saket Malviya, a top district administration official, told reporters that three buses had stopped on the road for refreshment when the truck lost its balance due to a tire burst, resulting in the rear-end collision.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that each of the victims' next of kin will receive one million Indian rupees (approximately USD12,057).

Source: Philippines News Agency