1.5K persons in crises get P4.5-M cash aid in Naga City

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bicol (DSWD-5) on Saturday distributed PHP4.5 million worth of cash assistance to 1,500 individuals in crisis in Naga City. In an interview, DSWD Bicol regional director Norman Laurio said beneficiaries were from sectors of labor, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, farmers, fisherfolk, solo parents and out-of-school youth. 'Each beneficiary will receive PHP3,000 cash under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program of DSWD,' Laurio said. Lilibeth Aberos Padua, a 39-year-old vendor from Barangay Mabolo, thanked the DSWD for the cash assistance which she will use to buy her daughter's medicines, without specifying for what illnesses. 'Dakulang tabang para sa aki ko, xmpre makaka inom na siya bulong buda mapapa iling ko na siya sa doctor (This is a big help for my daughter. She can drink her medicines and we can go and consult a doctor),' Padua said. In another interview, 72-year-old Estrella de Jesus of Barangay Concepcion Grande said she will spend the assistance to repair their house damaged by typhoons last year. 'I'm so happy. Finally, our house will be repaired soon with the cash assistance, I can now sleep well,' she said in the vernacular. Senator Christopher Lawrence Go graced the distribution and gave grocery items, sports equipment, shoes, bicycles and mobile phones. 'We are together in serving the Filipino people. Rest assured that I am here to help,' Go said. Go said 18 super health clinics will be established in the Bicol region. 'The super health clinic is a medium size polyclinic. Smaller than a hospital but bigger than a rural health unit that can be expanded by the local government unit,' Go said in an interview. Go also attended the oathtaking of the Bicol Press Club and the Bicol Social Media Summit in Naga City.

Source: Philippines News Agency