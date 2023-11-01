Latest News

งาน Tomorrow.Blue Economy สำรวจโอกาสทางทะเลเพื่ออนาคตที่ยั่งยืน

บาร์เซโลนา ประเทศสเปน, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — การส่งเสริมและการพัฒนาโอกาสความเป็นไปได้ของเศรษฐกิจสีน้ำเงิน (Blue Economy) และการสนับสนุนการอนุรักษ์ทรัพยากรทางทะเลและมหาสมุทรเพื่อเป็นตัวขับเคลื่อนการเติบโตทางเศรษฐกิจ ทั้งหมดนี้คือเป้าหมายของ Tomorrow.Blue Economy (TBE) ซึ่งเป็นงานที่จะรวบรวมผู้เชี่ยวชาญจากนานาชาติ โดยจะจัดขึ้นระหว่างวันที่ 7 ถึง 9 พฤศจิกายน ณ ฟีร่า เดอ บาร์เซโลนา กรานเวีย (Fira de Barcelona’s Gran Via) เพื่อไขว่คว้าหาโอกาสและความท้าทายของภาคส่วนนี้ที่มีความสำคัญต่ออนาคตของโลก

งานนี้จัดขึ้นโดย Fira de Barcelona สภาเทศบาลเมืองบาร์เซโลนา โดยร่วมมือกับ Barcelona Activa, ท่าเรือบาร์เซโลนา, สภามหาสมุทรโลก (WOC) ซึ่งเป็นองค์กรธุรกิจนานาชาติชั้นนำในภาคเศรษฐกิจทางทะเลที่ยั่งยืน และ Smart Ports: Piers of the Future ซึ่งเป็นกลุ่มพันธมิตรที่ประกอบด้วยท่าเรือของแอนต์เวิร์ป-บรูจส์ บาร์เซโลนา ปูซาน กอเทนเบิร์ก แฮมเบิร์ก ลอสแอนเจลิส มอนทรีออล และรอตเตอร์ดัม เพื่อส่งเสริมการปฏิรูปท่าเรือสู่ระบบดิจิทัลและสร้างความยั่งยืน โดยจะเน้นถึงความเป็นไปได้ของการใช้ทรัพยากรทางทะเลอย่างรับผิดชอบ

ในการจัดงานครั้งที่สองนี้ TBE จะรวบรวมผู้เชี่ยวชาญ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ บริษัท ธุรกิจสตาร์ทอัป และสถาบันต่าง ๆ เพื่อร่วมแบ่งปันโซลูชันและประสบการณ์ในการสร้างความก้าวหน้าให้กับเส้นทางนี้บนพื้นฐานของนวัตกรรมโดยใช้แนวทางแบบสหวิทยาการ และผ่านความร่วมมือระหว่างภาครัฐและภาคเอกชน โปรแกรมจะนำเสนอหัวข้อต่าง ๆ อาทิ การเปลี่ยนแปลงสภาพภูมิอากาศ การเงิน พลังงานนอกชายฝั่ง การบริหารทรัพยากรน้ำ ความหลากหลายทางชีวภาพ การขนส่งทางทะเลที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม ท่าเรืออัจฉริยะ การล่องเรือเพื่อนันทนาการ การท่องเที่ยว และอาชีพในภาคส่วนเศรษฐกิจสีน้ำเงิน

วิทยากรบางส่วนได้แก่ Aurora Catà, รองประธานของ America’s Cup Events Barcelona; Michael DiBernardo, รองผู้อำนวยการอาวุโสฝ่ายการตลาดและลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ของ Port of Los Angeles; Vasileios Latinos, หัวหน้าฝ่ายความพร้อมในการรับมือการเปลี่ยนแปลงสภาพภูมิอากาศและการปรับตัว ประจำสำนักเลขาธิการยุโรปของ ICLEI; Jens Meier, ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหารของ Hamburg Port Authority; Lluís Salvadó, ประธานของ Port of Barcelona; Jordi Valls, รองนายกเทศมนตรีฝ่ายเศรษฐกิจ ภาษี การส่งเสริมเศรษฐกิจ และการท่องเที่ยว; และ Erwin Verstraelen, ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่ฝ่ายดิจิทัลและนวัตกรรมของ Port of Antwerp-Bruges

ตามข้อมูลขององค์การสหประชาชาติ มีการประมาณการว่าเศรษฐกิจสีน้ำเงินสร้างเม็ดเงินที่มีมูลค่าถึง 1.5 ล้านล้านดอลลาร์สหรัฐให้กับเศรษฐกิจทั่วโลก และสร้างงานมากกว่า 30 ล้านตำแหน่ง อีกทั้งยังจัดหาแหล่งโปรตีนที่สำคัญให้แก่ประชากรมากกว่าสามพันล้านคน นอกจากนี้ รายงานจากองค์การเพื่อความร่วมมือทางเศรษฐกิจและการพัฒนา (OECD) ยังคาดการณ์ว่าเศรษฐกิจทางทะเลอาจจะมีขนาดใหญ่ขึ้นเป็นสองเท่าและมีมูลค่าถึง 3 ล้านล้านดอลลาร์สหรัฐภายในปี 2030

งาน Tomorrow.Blue Economy, Tomorrow.Mobility, Tomorrow.Building และ PUZZLE X จะจัดขึ้นพร้อม ๆ กับงาน Smart City Expo World Congress ซึ่งเป็นงานที่จัดแสดงนวัตกรรมสำหรับเมืองและชุมชนเมืองที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในโลก ทั้งนี้ คาดว่างานทั้งหมดนี้จะมีผู้เข้าร่วมจัดนิทรรศการกว่า 1,000 ราย และมีผู้แทนจากเมืองต่าง ๆ มากกว่า 800 เมือง และ 140 ประเทศ และมีวิทยากร 600 ท่าน

