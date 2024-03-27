Zubiri asks foreign lawmakers to help ‘facilitate peace’ in WPS

MANILA: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri has appealed to fellow members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to be "facilitators of peace" in conflict-affected parts of the world, including in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). In a news release on Wednesday, Zubiri said he rallied the IPU to build on its legacy of "bold thinking and brave action" to spur parliaments of the world today to craft strategies that will "silence the guns" this time. "The raging strife that dot(s) the world underscore(s) the mission that we parliamentarians should pursue on behalf of mankind. And that is to mount a campaign to pause war, to stop the bloodshed, and end the suffering of innocent civilians whose lives have been disrupted, but whose hopes for peace have not been dashed, by war," Zubiri said during his speech at the 148th IPU General Debate in Geneva, Switzerland on March 24. "We in the IPU have a rich heritage that inspires confidence that, if united and determined, we can, as our predecessors had done, be f acilitators of peace," he added. Zubiri appealed to the IPU to stand with the Philippines as it promotes freedom of navigation and adherence to international rules-based order in the WPS. "In the WPS, a number of geopolitical analysts have predicted that it could be a major flashpoint in the region. Let me emphasize that the Philippines has consistently adhered to international rules-based order, ensured freedom of navigation in the area and practiced restraint in dealing with the harassment and provocations of our neighbor in the north," he said, referring to China's 'constant bullying activities' in the area. "It takes a community of nations to preserve and nurture peace, thus, we appeal to the international community to support and stand firm with us in promoting freedom of navigation and adherence to international rules-based order in the West Philippine Sea," he said. Zubiri said the IPU, which has a rich heritage of inspiring confidence, could serve as a bridge of peace and understanding. The Senat e President also urged parliamentarians to harness their ties and strengthen the values they share in their common dream of having all people live in a world of peace. The IPU is a global organization of national parliaments whose primary purpose is to promote democratic governance, accountability and cooperation among its members. This year's IPU theme is "Parliamentary diplomacy: Building bridges for peace and understanding." During the event, Zubiri also led a bilateral meeting with the Thai delegation together with Senators Aquilino Pimentel III, Manuel 'Lito' Lapid, Nancy Binay and Ambassador Carlos D. Sorreta, Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations in Geneva. Source: Philippines News Agency