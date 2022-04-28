﻿Zambo Peninsula’s economy grows 5.7%

The economy of Zamboanga Peninsula (Region 9) grew to 5.7 percent last year from 5.2 percent in 2020, an official of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported Thursday.

Dr. Mewchun W.S. Pamaran, PSA-9director, said the industry and services sectors are two of the biggest contributors to the region’s economic growth.

The industry sector is composed of mining and quarrying, manufacturing, construction, electricity, gas, and water supply, which contributed 2.17 percent.

The services sector includes transportation, storage, communication, trade and repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles, personal, and household goods, financial intermediation, real estate, renting and business activity, public administration and defense, compulsory social security, and others, which chipped in 3 percent.

Likewise, the agriculture, hunting, forestry, and fishing (AHFF) sector contributed 0.48 percent to the region’s economy.

One of the factors that led to the area’s growth is the opening of the economy after the lockdown caused by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, according to Pamaran.

Out of the 17 regions, she said the Zamboanga Peninsula ranked 10th in terms of economic growth.

Meanwhile, National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Regional Director Phlorita Ridao said the economic growth can be maintained by controlling the spread of Covid-19 through vaccination.

Ridao said the government’s “Build, Build, Build” program should continue to maintain a stable economic activity.

Source: Philippines News Agency