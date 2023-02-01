Zambo City provides P3.5-M financial aid to ASF-hit hog raisers

ZAMBOANGA CITY: The city government has so far provided some PHP3.5 million financial assistance to hog raisers affected by the African swine fever (ASF) here.

Dr. Mario Arriola, chief of the city veterinarian office, said Wednesday the financial assistance is separate from the family food packs the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) provided to the affected hog raisers.

Arriola said the assistance was provided through the local government's indemnification program, the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) of the Department of Labor and Employment, and the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) programs.

Arriola said the city government has initially released PHP2.3 million indemnification for 920 culled swine at PHP2,500 each.

“Of the 1,098 affected hog raisers, 253 have received indemnification,” Arriola said.

Likewise, he said 136 of the total affected swine farmers received PHP5,000 each through the AICS program of the CSWDO.

In addition, 149 of the hog raisers were also given short-term employment through DOLE’s TUPAD program with each receiving PHP3,510 salary for a 10-day work period that totaled PHP522,990.

Arriola said assistance will continue until all affected hog raisers are assisted.

As of last month, swine mortality here totaled to 4,655 while those culled reached 1,122

