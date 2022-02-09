﻿Zambo City mayor encourages vaccination of 5 to 11 years old

Parents of children aged five to 11 years old are encouraged to submit them for vaccination to be protected against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar sounded the call Monday as the vaccination for five to 11 years old children will kick off in the region starting Wednesday.

The Department of Health in Zamboanga Peninsula (DOH-9) has announced that the vaccination of five to 11 years old children reels off during the three-day National Vaccination Day Phase 3 scheduled from February 9 to 11.

“We encourage all the employees, especially the parents of children five years old and above to submit themselves for vaccination,” Salazar said during Monday’s virtual flag ceremony.

“This is our way of giving the children an opportunity to adopt the new normal,” she added.

The mayor said vaccinated children can go to school once face-to-face classes will open in June this year.

Dr. Wilhelmina Hocson, Philippine Pediatric Society, Inc. South-Western Mindanao Chapter president, backed Salazar’s call in encouraging parents and guardians for the children’s vaccination, citing its long-term benefits.

“The best thing you can do to protect your child now is to get them immunized. The Covid-19 vaccines help prevent them from getting severely sick and from long-term complications and even death,” Hocson said in a statement.

“It also helps them get back to activities that are so important for their physical and mental health,” she added.

The vaccination of children aged five to 11 rolled out Monday in the National Capital Region and other pilot areas in the country.

