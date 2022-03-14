﻿Zambo City marks 87.85 percent full vax status

A total of 629,868 individuals representing 87.85 percent of the target population are fully inoculated since the start of the vaccination roll out in March 2021, the City Health Office reported Saturday.

The Department of Health (DOH)-set target population to be vaccinated in this city is pegged at 716,960 individuals.

The City Health Office data showed that most of the fully vaccinated individuals are front-line personnel in the essential sector belonging to the A4 priority group with 154,242.

The rest of the fully vaccinated individuals are as follows: rest of the population (ROP), 116,581; indigents (A5), 109,772; rest of the pediatric population (ROPP, 12-17 years old), 92,773; individuals with comorbidity (A3), 78,594; senior citizens (A2), 54,250; workers in front-line health services (A1), 18,617; ROPP (5-11 years old), 3,398; pediatrics with comorbidity (12-17 years old), 1,399; and, pediatrics with comorbidity (5-11 years old), 60.

Of the total number of fully vaccinated individuals, 82,940 have received their vaccine booster dose, according to the City Health Office.

Most of those partially vaccinated individuals belong to the A4 priority group with 160,439, the City Health Office said.

Inoculation continues in different vaccination centers that include health centers, shopping malls, schools, and the Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT).

Source: Philippines News Agency