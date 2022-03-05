﻿Zambo City marks 338 dengue cases with 9 deaths

The city health office on Friday reminded residents to practice the four “S” strategy against dengue, an acute viral infection that affects mostly children and infants, following a continuing increase in the number of cases here.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, city health officer, issued the reminder as dengue cases in the city reached the 338 mark with nine mortalities since January this year.

The four “S” campaign stands for: Search and destroy mosquito-breeding sites; secure Self-protection measures like wearing long pants and long-sleeve shirts and daily use of mosquito repellent; Seek early consultation; and, Support fogging or spraying only in hotspot areas where an increase in cases is registered for two consecutive weeks to prevent an impending outbreak.

“As we can see, we are experiencing rain at night, so we have to destroy the breeding sites of mosquitoes,” Miravite said.

She said the dengue fatalities came from the barangays of Bolong, Mercedes, Tictapul, Camino Nuevo, Tetuan, Sinunuc, Buenavista and Sta. Catalina.

She noted that six of the city’s 98 barangays have a high number of dengue cases reported from January.

The six barangays and their respective dengue cases are as follows: Mercedes, 15; Culianan, nine; Divisoria, nine; Zambowood, nine; Lanzones, three; and, Quiniput, three.

Dengue virus is spread to people through the bite of infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

The mosquito can be recognized by white markings on its legs and a pattern in the form of a lyre on the upper surface of its thorax.

The most common symptoms of dengue fever are nausea, vomiting, rashes, aches, and pain such as eye pain, typically behind the eyes, muscle, joint, or bone pain.

