Zambales inmates to get skills training from TESDA

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) will conduct skills training for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in Zambales province that could provide opportunities for future employment upon their release to mainstream society.

Engineer Jonathan A. Alvior, the training instruction supervisor of the TESDA Provincial Training Center, said on Friday he has met Zambales provincial jail warden Joseph Tacdoy to discuss the implementation of the program that could help uplift the inmates’ economic status and facilitate reintegration into their respective communities.

“This venture aims to provide interventions through skills development by equipping them with skills to uplift their economic status and facilitate reintegration to their respective communities,” Alvior said in a social media post.

Tacdoy, for his part, said the skills training would not only keep the inmates busy but also make them productive citizens.

“With this, they can still earn income and help their families despite being deprived of liberty,” he said.

Alvior said the training programs initially identified to be provided to the inmates are in the field of agriculture and electronics.

He said that PDLs should take advantage of the services that the government is offering.

Aside from the free training, Alvior said the PDLs under the program will receive support fund and insurance for the duration of their training.

“They will also be provided with a starter tool kit and free assessment after their training course,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency