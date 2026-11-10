YYForce’s Humanoid Robotics and VLA Training Workflow Featured on Mediacorp’s Meeting AI

Television feature showcases the Unitree G1 humanoid robot alongside human-in-the-loop teleoperation and Vision-Language-Action (VLA) AI training, highlighting YYForce’s vision for a technology-enabled future workforce

SINGAPORE, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YYForce Inc. (Nasdaq: YFOR) (“YYForce” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled provider of workforce solutions and integrated facility management services, today announced that its humanoid robotics training initiatives were featured in a dedicated television broadcast produced and aired by Mediacorp in Singapore.

The feature aired on November 6, 2026, on Mediacorp 8world’s technology and current affairs program Meeting AI (《遇见AI》), in an episode titled “Can AI Learn in Just One Lesson?” (《AI一教就会？》).

Watch the full broadcast feature on YouTube: https://youtu.be/QdH6VVlspYI

Hosted by veteran presenter Zhang Haijie, the television feature provided viewers with an in-depth, hands-on look at emerging humanoid robotics technologies and their practical commercial training workflows. During the broadcast, the presenter participated directly in a teleoperation demonstration with the Unitree G1 humanoid robot, utilizing a VR head-mounted display and five precision tracking sensors fitted to the head, hands, and feet. The system mapped human movement and velocity directly onto the robot in real time, recording joint angles, kinematic positions, and visual camera feeds to build high-fidelity physical AI training datasets.

Key Technical Workflow Demonstrated in Broadcast:

Human Demonstration & Kinematic Logging: Human operators demonstrate standard physical tasks repeatedly, capturing joint actuation and visual feeds without requiring manual coordinate tagging.

Human operators demonstrate standard physical tasks repeatedly, capturing joint actuation and visual feeds without requiring manual coordinate tagging. Data Cleaning & Filtering: Recorded trajectories and sensor streams are curated and filtered to eliminate execution anomalies and suboptimal sample runs.

Recorded trajectories and sensor streams are curated and filtered to eliminate execution anomalies and suboptimal sample runs. Vision-Language-Action (VLA) Training: As demonstrated in the broadcast, teaching the humanoid robot to autonomously identify, grasp, and move a cup required 40 human demonstrations and data cleaning, followed by approximately eight hours of neural network training on advanced VLA models before autonomous execution was achieved.

The broadcast illustrated the reality behind embodied artificial intelligence: making service robots operate effectively and safely in unstructured, real-world commercial environments begins with structured learning from human frontline workers.

Bringing Robotics into Real-World Service Environments

YYForce is developing its robotics strategy around practical commercial applications rather than robotics demonstrations alone. The Company is exploring applications of humanoid and specialized robotics across areas including hospitality, integrated facility management, commercial cleaning, delivery, security, and other labor-intensive service environments.

YYForce’s robotics initiatives include humanoid robot training and data collection for tasks such as hotel-room and restroom cleaning and hospitality service applications, alongside specialized commercial robots designed for cleaning, delivery, and other operational functions.

The Company believes that combining human workers with AI-enabled systems and robotics could create a new model of workforce deployment in which technology supports repetitive, standardized, and physically demanding tasks while human workers concentrate on activities requiring communication, judgment, and customer interaction.

Building the Infrastructure for Human-Robot Collaboration

YYForce is developing capabilities intended to support the broader adoption of robotics in real-world service environments. In Singapore, the Company has established robotics demonstration and training capabilities where humanoid and specialized service robots can be showcased, trained, and evaluated for different operational scenarios.

These initiatives are intended to help YYForce understand how robotics technologies can be integrated into existing workforce and facility-management operations while developing the skills and operating processes required for future deployment.

Management Commentary

Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YYForce, said:

“Being featured on Mediacorp provides an opportunity to show a wider audience how quickly robotics technology is moving from concept toward practical applications. The segment demonstrated the reality behind physical AI: for robots to operate reliably in commercial environments, they must first learn directly from human experience.”

“Our vision is not about replacing people with robots. We are building toward an operating model where people, AI, humanoid robots and specialized service robots can work together, with each performing the functions where they can create the greatest value.”

“Hospitality and facility management provide practical environments for developing these capabilities because they involve a wide range of repetitive, physical and service-oriented tasks. This hands-on training methodology is an essential component of our YYForce 2030 Vision as we continue Forging Forward Together toward the future of work.”

From Workforce Provider to Future Workforce Solutions Platform

The Mediacorp feature reflects YYForce’s broader transformation from its traditional workforce and facility services operations toward a technology-enabled future workforce solutions platform.

Under the Company’s YYForce 2030 Vision, YYForce is developing an ecosystem that brings together:

Human workforce and on-demand staffing capabilities;

Artificial intelligence and workforce technology;

Humanoid robots and specialized service robotics;

Robotics training, data collection, and operational deployment;

IoT, sensors, and smart-building technologies; and

YYForce’s 24iFM integrated facility management platform.

The long-term objective is to enable human workers, AI, and robotics to operate together within a connected service-delivery ecosystem.

About YYForce Inc.

YYForce Inc. (Nasdaq: YFOR) is a technology-enabled provider of workforce solutions and integrated facility management services. The Company is developing a future workforce ecosystem integrating human talent, artificial intelligence, humanoid and service robotics, IoT technologies, and digital facility-management platforms.

Through its workforce operations, integrated facility-management capabilities, 24iFM platform, and emerging robotics initiatives, YYForce seeks to support the transition toward technology-enabled, human-and-machine collaborative service delivery.

For more information, visit www.yyforce.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, assumptions and information available to it as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential” or similar expressions, or the negative of these terms.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, YYForce’s strategy and 2030 Vision, the development, training, integration and commercial adoption of its AI and robotics solutions, including humanoid robots, human-robot collaboration, customer demand, investment priorities and operating objectives.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur. Actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about the Company and a number of factors. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors, please refer to the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as amended. YYForce undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

Information contained in or accessible through the Mediacorp broadcast or any website referenced in this release is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

YYForce Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.yyforce.ai

Media & Corporate

YYForce Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Broadcast Video: Watch on YouTube

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