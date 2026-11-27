In a world-first, XPENG’s humanoid robot IRON hosted an automotive press conference, announcing the establishment of XPENG’s Hong Kong R&D Centre, dedicated to humanoid robotics and general-purpose intelligence. IRON is set to begin its international deployment in the second half of 2027.

XPENG is on track to surpass 100,000 annual overseas vehicle sales for the first time in 2026 and aims to more than double its overseas sales in 2027.

XPENG plans to introduce five new models across overseas markets in 2027, including the New P7, which will launch in Europe, its first overseas market, in the second quarter of 2027. The next wave of expansion begins with the L05’s launch in Thailand in December 2026.

XPENG plans to deploy four X-Energy megawatt charging stations across three continents within three months, accelerating the global expansion of its charging infrastructure.

XPENG plans to begin the overseas rollout of its advanced driver-assistance system in the first half of 2027, with a global launch of its Robotaxi targeted for 2027.

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XPENG today unveiled the next phase of its global Physical AI strategy at the 2026 Guangzhou Auto Show, outlining its 2027 expansion roadmap across AI vehicles, humanoid robotics and autonomous mobility. Key plans include the introduction of five new vehicle models across international markets, with Europe confirmed as the first overseas market for the New P7, alongside the planned overseas deployment of its humanoid robot IRON and the international introduction of its Robotaxi programme.

XPENG also announced the establishment of its Hong Kong R&D Centre, the company’s ninth R&D centre worldwide, alongside plans to expand its X-Energy megawatt charging infrastructure across three continents.

Building on XPENG AI Day 2026 earlier in the week, the exhibition brought together international media and partners to experience how XPENG is translating its Physical AI innovations into real-world applications.

XPENG showcases its latest innovations in Physical AI at the 2026 Guangzhou Auto Show.

IRON Takes the Mic: From Stage to Showroom

At the Guangzhou Auto Show, IRON took centre stage to host XPENG’s press conference, introducing its capabilities and interacting with an international audience. Beyond the stage, multiple IRON humanoid robots took on customer-facing roles together for the first time, serving as sales assistants, receptionists and technology guides across XPENG’s exhibition booth. They welcomed visitors, introduced vehicles and answered product enquiries, demonstrating their potential for real-world retail applications.

During the press conference, IRON also announced the official establishment of XPENG’s Hong Kong R&D Centre, which will focus on humanoid robotics and general-purpose intelligence. Its key research areas include whole-body motion control, mobile manipulation, world models and embodied intelligence. Research will also span advanced algorithms, AI software and system architecture, and data engineering. Leveraging Hong Kong’s strong research ecosystem and technology talent, the new centre will further strengthen XPENG’s global R&D capabilities in Physical AI.

XPENG’s humanoid robots IRON demonstrate their service capabilities, welcoming visitors and introducing vehicles at the 2026 Guangzhou Auto Show.



XPENG’s humanoid robots IRON demonstrate their service capabilities, welcoming visitors and introducing vehicles at the 2026 Guangzhou Auto Show.

After eight years of research and development, IRON is moving beyond technology demonstrations towards real-world service applications. In the first quarter of 2027, IRON will begin its first showroom assignments at XPENG retail locations in China, gaining practical experience in everyday retail environments. In the second half of 2027, XPENG plans to extend IRON’s deployment internationally, starting with its overseas showroom network.

“The true value of Physical AI lies not in what technology can demonstrate on stage, but in what it can deliver in the real world,” said He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. “IRON’s transition from research and development to everyday service environments represents an important step in this journey. We believe the next wave of AI innovation will increasingly take place in the physical world, transforming how people move, work and interact with technology. In 2027, we plan to accelerate the global deployment of our AI vehicles, humanoid robots and Robotaxis, turning technological innovation into tangible value for customers around the world.”

He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG, joins humanoid robot IRON on stage at XPENG’s press conference at the 2026 Guangzhou Auto Show.



He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG, joins humanoid robot IRON on stage at XPENG’s press conference at the 2026 Guangzhou Auto Show.

XPENG Accelerates Global Vehicle Expansion with Five New Models in 2027

XPENG’s international business is entering a new phase of growth, with annual overseas vehicle sales on track to surpass 100,000 units for the first time in 2026. In October alone, overseas deliveries reached a record 13,326 vehicles, representing a year-on-year increase of 166%.

XPENG’s global sales and service network now spans 83 countries and regions, with more than 1,300 retail stores worldwide. In Europe, cumulative deliveries have surpassed 10,000 vehicles in each of Denmark, Norway, France and Germany. XPENG also ranks as the best-selling Chinese automotive brand in Europe for battery-electric vehicles priced above €40,000 from January to October 2026, underscoring its strong position in the region’s premium EV market segment.

This momentum is underpinned by growing customer recognition and strong market performance across regions. XPENG ranked first for brand recommendation in the USCALE EV Satisfaction Study across Germany, Austria and Switzerland for two consecutive years, in 2025 and 2026, while the XPENG X9 became the first MPV to win the Luxury category of the German Car of the Year 2027 awards. The X9 also achieved segment-leading sales in several Asia-Pacific markets, while the XPENG GX secured more than 5,000 orders within a month of its introduction across multiple Middle Eastern and African markets.

XPENG’s next wave of international product expansion will begin in December 2026 with the launch of the XPENG L05, a spacious, intelligent five-seat SUV designed for families, in Thailand, its first overseas market. The model will then officially launch in Europe at the Brussels Motor Show in January 2027.

In 2027, XPENG plans to introduce five new vehicle models across key international markets, broadening its product portfolio to address a wider range of customer needs. Among them is the New P7, which will make its international market debut in Europe in the second quarter of 2027. Since its appearance at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, the model has attracted interest from European audiences, with its distinctive design earning the prestigious 2026 Red Dot Design Award.

“We aim to more than double our overseas vehicle sales in 2027 compared with 2026,” said Alex, Vice President of XPENG International Business. “But our focus goes beyond sales growth and new vehicle launches. It is about understanding local customer needs, strengthening our local presence and building lasting relationships with customers and partners. These are the foundations for our long-term growth in international markets.”

Alex, Vice President of XPENG International Business, shares XPENG’s global business updates and 2027 international expansion plans at the 2026 Guangzhou Auto Show.



Alex, Vice President of XPENG International Business, shares XPENG’s global business updates and 2027 international expansion plans at the 2026 Guangzhou Auto Show.

Accelerating the Global Rollout of X-Energy Megawatt Charging

Alongside its global vehicle expansion, XPENG is accelerating the deployment of its X-Energy megawatt charging infrastructure, with plans to expand its network across three continents by the end of 2026. Following the opening of its first X-Energy megawatt charging station in Hong Kong in September 2026, XPENG plans to deploy its second station in Hong Kong, Australia’s first megawatt charging station, and its first two X-Energy stations in Europe, located in Germany and the Netherlands, respectively.

Built on XPENG’s in-house-developed energy storage and ultra-fast charging technology, the X-Energy system can deliver up to 1,000 kW of peak power with a grid connection of no more than 240 kW. By using stored energy to boost charging output, the system reduces pressure on local power grids and facilitates the deployment of megawatt charging infrastructure in densely populated urban areas with limited grid capacity and space, while supporting the second-life use of retired EV batteries.

From Advanced Driver Assistance to Autonomous Mobility

Beyond expanding its vehicle portfolio, XPENG is accelerating the international introduction of its advanced driver-assistance technology. Building on large-scale public test rides at the Paris Motor Show, XPENG became the first Chinese automaker to offer public test rides of advanced urban driver-assistance technology at an overseas retail location, bringing its intelligent driving technology closer to everyday consumers.

Powered by the VLA 2.0 architecture, XPENG’s advanced driver-assistance system, NGP, is undergoing international testing and localisation ahead of a planned overseas rollout in the first half of 2027, subject to local validation, regulatory requirements and market readiness.

XPENG is also extending its Physical AI capabilities into autonomous mobility through YoYo-01, its purpose-built Robotaxi, which is undergoing Level 4 autonomous driving tests. Built on XPENG’s fully in-house-developed technology stack, including its Turing AI chips, VLA 2.0 model and autonomous driving software, YoYo-01 leverages a shared AI technology foundation spanning Level 2 driver assistance and Level 4 autonomous driving.

With a global launch targeted for 2027, XPENG aims to explore international opportunities in Robotaxi services, expanding the application of its AI technologies beyond private vehicles.

As XPENG enters its next phase of global growth, its international strategy is evolving beyond intelligent vehicles to encompass a broader ecosystem of Physical AI technologies. Through AI vehicles, humanoid robots and Robotaxis, XPENG aims to bring the benefits of AI into everyday life for people around the world.

Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1UAVsPV9fBEUxAi02iVr1Cc5FDwdbeA39

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading global Physical AI company, dedicated to bringing artificial intelligence into the physical world to reshape future mobility and smart living. Through in-house R&D, XPENG has developed a full-stack Physical AI architecture spanning Turing AI chips, world foundation models, and highly integrated software and hardware applications. This unified technology foundation of XPENG powers an expansive product portfolio of smart EVs, robotaxis, and humanoid robots, advancing the deployment of Physical AI at scale.

Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG is dual-primary listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. With global capabilities across R&D, manufacturing, sales, and services, XPENG drives continuous technological innovation and fosters an open Physical AI ecosystem, making life smarter, safer, and better for users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

For media enquiries:

XPENG PR Department Email: [email protected]

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