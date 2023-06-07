World Bank Forecasts Philippine GDP To Grow Six Percent In 2023

The World Bank said today, it expects the Philippines’ gross domestic product (GDP) to grow six percent this year, and solid domestic demand will drive economic growth.

The World Bank’s Philippines Economic Update (PEU) said, strong domestic demand in the Philippines is expected to propel its economy to a six percent growth in 2023, and 5.9 percent in 2024.

According to the report, strong domestic demand is underpinned by consumer spending, drawing strength from the continuing jobs recovery and the steady flow of remittances. Fixed capital investment will also contribute to growth, domestic activity and business confidence.

The report said, the services sector will continue to support growth, buoyed by spillovers from China’s reopening. The recovery of international tourism will contribute to boosting the growth of transportation, accommodation, food, and wholesale and retail trade services.

It added that, the country’s information technology-business process outsourcing (IT-BPO) industries will continue to bolster the services sector as foreign companies outsource their business operations to the Philippines to reduce costs.

Implementing recently, passed reforms that allow greater foreign participation in the economy will encourage private investment and strengthen growth in the country over the medium term.

Global risks to the Philippines’ economic outlook include the possibility of rising inflation, higher interest rates, and an escalation of geopolitical tensions brought about by the Ukraine crisis, which could cause a sharper-than-expected global slowdown that hampers Philippine exports.

Within the country, high inflation remains a risk to the economic outlook due to several factors, including natural disasters affecting food supply, the threat of El Nino that could further constrain food production, logistics and supply chain challenges, and pressure from domestic demand.

World Bank senior economist, Ralph Van Doorn, said, addressing inflation requires implementing measures, such as reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers, enhancing domestic supplies, and bolstering agriculture with extension services, seeds, and fertilisers.

Despite the higher GDP forecast, the multilateral lender stressed the need to improve the efficiency of social protection for the poor and most vulnerable as the country grapples with global uncertainties and domestic risks, including high inflation.

Ndiame Diop, World Bank country director for Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, said, persistent global and domestic risks can hinder recovery and poverty reduction.

“It is essential to sustain improvements in social protection to help families, especially the poor and vulnerable, cope with economic difficulties as the country navigates the global slowdown, budget constraints, high prices of basic commodities, and climate-related risks,” Diop said

