Workplace Options Releases 2022 Impact Report for Mental Health Month

Organizational health leader transforms wellbeing culture worldwide

RALEIGH, N.C., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Workplace Options (WPO), the largest independent provider of holistic wellbeing solutions, released its global 2022 Impact Report to demonstrate WPO’s leadership in empowering organizations to build resilience and helping people improve their holistic health. As an industry innovator for more than 40 years, WPO strives to create a more resilient future for the world’s 8 billion people.

“Every day and everywhere, WPO operates under three key business principles: Reach, Relevance, and Results,” said Alan King, President, and CEO of Workplace Options. “In 2022, we extended our reach by opening three new service centers in Germany, Australia, and the Czech Republic. WPO’s global expansion and innovative wellbeing solutions allowed us to help 79 million people last year.”

Advancing the psychological safety of an organization became a top priority for business leaders worldwide. In 2022, WPO provided 116,000+ companies with unique services including data-driven tools to measure and monitor workplace stress and other metrics that affect an organization’s health, resilience, and culture.

“Employee burnout and presenteeism continue to be common and critical concerns for companies around the world. WPO recognizes such challenges and delivers customized solutions on a global scale,” said King. “Our localized services specialize in helping organizations, in more than 200 countries and territories, identify and eliminate toxic work environments and take action to ensure that employees feel safe being their authentic selves.”

In 2022, companies realized that employees’ performances are influenced by psychosocial factors within the organization, and leaders must implement a holistic wellbeing strategy in the workplace. To meet this demand, WPO created a consulting practice and utilized its global data to forecast psychosocial risks at work. This forward-focused mindset drove WPO in predicting disruptive environments and developing proactive solutions, such as the launch of the Subsidy Assist program, an emergency grant and reimbursement solution for employees facing financial anxiety.

The Impact Report also reveals how WPO’s human-centric approach to supporting a person’s holistic health is rare in the wellbeing industry. The organization applies the “power of a good conversation” when helping an individual get to the “heart” of an issue. When a person connects to WPO’s services, they immediately talk to a qualified, empathetic professional who speaks their local language and understands cultural nuances.

“With a relationship spanning over 20 years, Bacardi is proud to continue its partnership with WPO,” said Sandra Vanlooy-Taylor, Talent Search Team, Bacardi–Martini Ltd. “As a facilitator of change, we were blown away by their advice, guidance, and technical expertise – from their webpage design to their interactive app. WPO always looks to improve their services and find new, easier ways for our employees to connect with the services they need, be it emotional or practical support. We have gained some beautiful testimonials from our employees on the help they received through WPO. It is heartwarming to know that our employees are being taken care of when they connect with WPO.”

Human-Centered Solutions: When a Person Connects to WPO Services (2022 data)

100 percent of calls answered by a master’s-level (or equivalent) clinician, instead of a customer service representative.

100 percent of clinicians utilized exploratory conversation to fully understand the participant’s needs.

Clinician conversations lasted ~24 minutes compared to the industry average of <10 minutes.

74 percent of participants attended their scheduled appointments, compared to the industry average of 50 percent.

About Workplace Options (WPO)

Founded in 1982, Workplace Options (WPO) is the largest independent provider of holistic wellbeing solutions. Through customized programs, and a comprehensive global network of credentialed providers and professionals, WPO supports individuals to become healthier, happier, and more productive both personally and professionally. Trusted by 51 percent of Fortune 500 companies, WPO delivers high-quality care digitally and in-person to more than 79 million people across 116,000 organizations in more than 200 countries and territories.

