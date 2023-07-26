Working Children In Philippines Continue To Rise: Official Data

The number of working children in the Philippines continues to rise, with an estimated 1.48 million children aged five to 17 working in 2022, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said, yesterday.

According to the data, among 31.71 million children aged five to 17 in the country, 4.7 percent were working children, compared with 4.3 percent in 2021, or 1.37 million working children.

Among them, 49.5 percent worked in the service sector, while 43.2 percent in the agriculture sector, 7.3 percent in the industry sector, the data showed.

The number of working children considered engaged in child labour, including those doing hazardous work or working more than 40 hours per week, was estimated at 828,000 in 2022, decreasing from 935,000 in 2021.

Child labour is any work or economic activity a child performs that subjects them to exploitation, harms their health and safety, or affects physical, mental, or psychological development.

Among the child labourers in the Philippines, 66.2 percent were boys and 33.8 percent were girls

Source: Nam News Network