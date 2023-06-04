WOODCUTTER ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF REVOLVER, BULLETS

A woodcutter was arrested for possessing a Smith &amp;amp;amp;amp; Wesson .357 Magnum revolver with six bullets in Kampung Air Murbo, Jedok, yesterday.

Tanah Merah district police chief Supt Mohd Haki Husbullah said police earlier received reports from members of the public about the 40-year-old suspect going berserk and threatening to injure family members.

"The suspect was arrested at home and police found the revolver, six bullets and five Yaba pills in his sling bag.

"The suspect claimed that the firearm was obtained from his friend two weeks ago to protect himself while working as a woodcutter in the forest,” he said at a press conference at the Tanah Merah district police headquarters here today.

Mohd Haki said the man was remanded for seven days starting today.

He said the suspect, who has five other records related to drugs and crime, also tested positive for methamphetamine.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency