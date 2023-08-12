Woman GM Frayna leads AQ chess 2nd leg tourney

Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna will lead at least 200 other players in the 2nd AQ Prime Standard Chess Open scheduled at Robinsons Metro East Level 3 in Pasig City on Aug. 19-21. The inaugural staging on July 2 saw FIDE Master (FM) Christian Mark Daluz claiming the title and the PHP10,000 cash prize. Among the junior players who registered for the three-day competition sanctioned by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines is 13-year-old Hans Lee Villorente of Pandan town, Antique province. It will be the first major tournament for the 2022 Vigan Batang Pinoy silver medalist in the standard event. "I hope to do well," was all the incoming Grade 8 student at the Regional Science High School for Region 6 in Kalibo, Aklan has to say of his expectations. Daluz, a 21-year-old sophomore student taking up Financial Management at the University of Santo Tomas, is expected to encounter tough challenges from FM Gian Karlo Arca, National Master Jay Bacojo and Marc Kevin Labog, who finished second to fourth in the first leg. Also joining are International Masters (IM) Angelo Young and Jose Efren Bagamasbad and Woman IM Marie Antoinette San Diego. Lawyer Aldwin Alegre, president and owner of AQ Prime, said he continuously contributes to the development of chess in the country. "The goal of the tournament is to help our young chess players in particular, and also the Philippines in general. We want them to become globally competitive not just in this sport but also in their daily lives," said the former varsity player of Emilio Aguinaldo College

Source: Philippines News Agency