﻿Win or lose, Sara to hold thanksgiving events for supporters

Whether she wins or loses in the May 9 polls, vice presidential bet Mayor Sara Z. Duterte said Monday that her camp has prepared thanksgiving activities from May 10 to 13 for individuals and groups that helped her candidacy.

“We have prepared thanksgiving activities to personally thank them for their help for the past 90 days campaign,” she said in an interview.

Duterte said she will be in Manila on May 10 to meet her supporters at the Lakas–Christian Muslim Democrats headquarters.

“We scheduled it per group. I will meet them to personally thank them,” Duterte said, even as she lauded the support of parallel groups throughout the campaign period.

For the city, she said they will be conducting gift-giving activities for residents of depressed areas and low-income constituents.

A thanksgiving activity has also been scheduled for Davao City’s political leaders.

“We will just wait for whoever wins in the Congress and the party list. We will do it immediately after the proclamation of local candidates,” Duterte said.

