Wet Wednesday Across the Philippines Due to ITCZ and Northeasterly Windflow

Manila: Most parts of the country will continue to experience rains due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and the northeasterly windflow, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail across Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Quezon and Camarines Norte will experience rains. PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flashfloods or landslides. Isolated light rains will be experienced in Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and Aurora.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will still experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms. PAGASA forecast light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas across the archipelago.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has developed into a tropical depression located 1,985 km east of central Luzon as of 3 a.m. PAGASA forecaster Loriedin Galicia said the TD would continue moving northwest in the next

24 hours. The cyclone could possibly enter the PAR but is not expected to affect the weather, Galicia said.