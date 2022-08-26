Walk-in applicants not accepted in educational aid payout: DSWD

To conduct a more orderly payout of the educational assistance for indigent students, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) have agreed to release aid only to those with online registration or QR Code.

"That is the difference now, we will only cater to those (who) have already registered online or have acquired QR code. We will no longer accept walk-ins to avoid what happened on the first day of roll-out," DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo said on Wednesday during the ceremonial signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the DILG held at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City.

The agency will create a virtual system for registration. While it is yet to announce the online system, the DSWD's contact details for the program are 0931-796-0362 or [email protected].

DSWD said qualified students must wait for the text confirmation for the schedule and processing of assistance.

Through the DSWD's Educational Assistance under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), cash aid will be provided to "students-in-crisis" to help defray costs of school tuition fees, school supplies, transportation allowance, and other school-related expenses.

As stated in the signed MOA, the DILG and its various Regional and Field offices shall exercise supervisory power over the local government units (LGUs), in order to ensure that they act in accordance with the law.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. tapped the DILG shortly after the "messy" distribution last Aug. 20.

DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos, for his part, said they will assist in the delivery of pertinent aid, and humanitarian support under the convergence program as he clarified that the financial aid will come from the DSWD, and not from local elected officials.

“DSWD will have the list, not the governor, the mayor, or the barangay captain,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tulfo expressed his appreciation to the public for their understanding and patience.

"We are grateful to DILG, led by Secretary Abalos, for immediately extending their assistance to help DSWD find better ways to conduct the payout for the educational assistance, especially as we all need to ensure the safety and health of the clients as well. This partnership is what our government would like to establish -- to have unity in action, employ bayanihan. A lesson which we learned well... especially last Saturday which was an eye opener," Tulfo said.

The roll-out will be conducted every Saturday until Sept. 24, 2022

Source: Philippines News Agency