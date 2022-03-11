﻿W. Visayas cops nab 375 wanted persons in January

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos on Friday lauded the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO-6) for the arrest of a total of 375 wanted persons during the first month of this year.

Carlos said the number includes 70 suspects classified as most wanted persons (MWPs) and 305 other wanted persons (OWPs).

Based on the report of PRO-6 director, Brig. Gen. Flynn Dongbo, the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO) has the most number of arrests with 29; followed by Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) with 16; Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), 13; Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO), six; Capiz Police Provincial Office, four; and Antique Police Provincial Office (AntPPO) and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group- Regional Field Unit 6 which arrested one each.

Meanwhile, the 305 OWPs were from NOCPPO with 142; IPPO, 55; BCPO, 41; CPPO, 16; Aklan PPO, 14; ICPO – 11; AntPPO, seven; Guimaras PPO, five; and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Regional Field Unit – 14.

Source: Philippines News Agency