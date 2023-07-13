VP Sara urges graduates to honor parents, never give up

MANILA - Vice President Sara Duterte, a keynote speaker in four separate graduation events this week, has encouraged graduates to honor the sacrifices of their parents in supporting their education and to never lose hope in achieving their dreams. The Vice President, who also serves as the secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), graced on Thursday the graduation ceremony at the Allen National High School in Northern Samar province and encouraged graduates to always pursue their dreams and embrace opportunities that could offer them success in life. 'We should never diminish the value of dreams -- no matter how, later in life, we may find ourselves in situations that might break our hearts and spirits,' Duterte said during the 8th commencement exercise at the school. Speaking before over 591 graduates, Duterte's message centered on the importance of holding on to one's dream and nurture their own dreams like they are 'cultivating a garden.' On Wednesday, Duterte also spoke at the sixth commencement exercises of Tocok Elementary School and Mangaldan National High School in San Fabian, Pangasinan, and at the Ganao National High School in Dupax del Sur, Nueva Viscaya province. 'This journey would have been unimaginably impossible if not for your parents, whose unconditional love for you they may have shown in a thousand different ways -- one of which was the unbelievable amount of sacrifice they had to make to give you the best kind of life,' Duterte told the graduates in Tocok Elementary School. 'Ang graduation ninyo ngayong hapon na ito ay hindi lang para sa inyo, kundi para sa mga magulang ninyo at sa mga guro ninyo (Your graduation this afternoon is not only for you, but also for your parents and teachers),' she added. Duterte also reminded the graduates to be open and optimistic toward greater opportunities. During the Ganao National High School's Seremonya Iti Panagturpos 2023 8th Moving-Up Ceremonies and 6th Graduation and Recognition Rites, Duterte reminded students not to be afraid of failure and always anchor on hope as navigating life will not be easy. 'Do not be afraid to fail. The light inside of you is stronger than your failure,' she said. Learners, she said, should never lose sight of their dreams and always find motivation however difficult the situations may be. 'Grieve if you must, but never lose hope. And while you cling to hope, do not give up. Do not surrender. Cultivate another garden of dreams. You should, and you must. Why? Because it is your life that is at stake here,' she said. The Vice President, who once dreamed of becoming a physician but found herself becoming a lawyer and politician, said her path has "unraveled a special purpose in life that comes with great responsibility." Ganao National High School has a total 110 junior high school finishers and senior high school graduates, while 1,092 senior high school students graduated from the Mangaldan National High School. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency