MANILA: Vice President Sara Duterte expressed Wednesday her gratitude to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for his continued trust and support in her function as education chief. "Maraming salamat, Pangulong Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., sa patuloy na pagtitiwala sa akin bilang Kalihim ng Kagawaran ng Edukasyon (Thank you President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., for your unwavering trust in me as the Secretary of the Department of Education)," Duterte said in a statement. She pledged to continue upholding the welfare of learners in the country. "Makakaasa po kayo na ang DepEd, na binubuo ng ating mga guro at non-teaching personnel, ay patuloy na maglilingkod nang tapat para sa kinabukasan ng bawat mag-aaral (You can count on the DepEd, together with our teachers and non-teaching personnel, to continuously serve faithfully for the future of each learner)," she added. On Wednesday, the President said there is no reason to replace Duterte as education secretary, noting that Cabinet members are replaced based solely on their performance. The country's two highest officials are set to talk in private to thresh out various issues. Source: Philippines News Agency