VP Sara lauds education awardees for outstanding work

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on Friday lauded ethical and professional education personnel who were recognized by the Civil Service Commission (CSC). Duterte made the remark as six employees of the Department of Education (DepEd) received the 2022 Outstanding Public Officials and Employees - Dangal ng Bayan Award and Pagasa Award from the CSC. In a statement, Duterte expressed her gratitude for their remarkable performance. "We are sincerely grateful by your consistent demonstration of ethical and professional work and are truly proud to have you in our ranks," she said. Duterte said these recognitions serve as a testament to the quality of their work in the DepEd. 'This award is a clear demonstration of your commitment and dedication to genuine and effective public service by demonstrating integrity and responsiveness in the conduct of your respective duties and responsibilities in DepEd,' she added. Duterte urged the awardees to set an example to fellow personnel to further improve the education sector's public service. 'We hope that you can influence more educators and fellow government workers to serve with honesty, effectiveness, and excellence,' she said. Among the recognized DepEd personnel were Rowan Celestra, a school principal in Sorsogon; Ju-im Jimlan, a head teacher in Aklan; Antonio Morada, a librarian in Legazpi City; and Rizalina Nacpil, a teacher in Tarlac City. Presented the Pagasa Award were Ailene Añonuevo, chief education supervisor of the Schools Division of Panabo in Davao del Norte; and Pablita Cabarles, master teacher I from a school in Tagbilaran City.

Source: Philippines News Agency