VISITORS FLOCK BY THE THOUSANDS TO SEE UNIQUENESS OF LATA KASHMIR

With a panoramic view said to resemble Kashmir in the Indian subcontinent, Lata Kashmir, near the Pergau Dam here, is attracting thousands of foreign and local visitors ever since it went viral on social media early this year.

The presence of many visitors gave Zulfadli Khuzaimah, 33, the idea to turn his father's 1.5-hectare fruit orchard, near Lata Kashmir, into a camping site.

Since its opening, the campsite has drawn an extraordinary response from visitors who come with their families or friends.

"Earlier, my father's orchard was quite hidden from view as well as the trees were quite bushy. There was a small road leading to the location so only locals knew of it and would come by to enjoy the view here." Zulfadli told reporters here yesterday.

"I then got the inspiration to develop the orchard as a tourist location...I cleaned up the place and built a wider road to replace the muddy and narrow path," he said.

Elaborating further, Zulfadli said he and his cousin Nor Hisham Inshemazin, 38, came up with various plans to develop the area.

It included levelling the land, cleaning the rocky areas along the river, and providing various basic facilities such as toilets, prayer rooms, tents and benches for the convenience of visitors.

"I did not expect the improvements made to the area along the clear river waters, green grass and range of mountains would become very attractive.

"Many people shared this destination on social media and Lata Kashmir has become known and visited by many," he said.

Lata Kashmir is now a new attraction in Jeli. It is suitable for all especially those who love extreme activities and watersports while enjoying nature's greenery.

Various exciting activities have been planned including water rafting from Lata Kashmir to Gunung Reng which will be a two-hour activity. Other than that, there will also be jungle trekking packages.

Visitors can also go to several other waterfalls including Lata Dilwale, Lata Janggut and Lata Hokaido located not far from Lata Kashmir.

Zulfadli said several upgrades will be made for visitors' comfort including building chalets, a restaurant and a platform to take selfies. He will also upgrade the system of making reservations so that it will be more systematic to ensure that the place does not get too crowded, especially on Sundays and school holidays.

Meanwhile, Qadar Afi Md Arif, 37, who hails from Johor, said he visited Lata Kashmir because the destination is different compared to other tourist locations.

"This location is very unique and gives a different experience for visitors. With better facilities and maintenance, I am confident that this destination will be able to attract more tourists to Kelantan," he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency