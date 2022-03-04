﻿Vax cards not required in entering malls under Alert Level 1

Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination cards are no longer required in entering malls in Alert Level 1 areas, an official of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on Thursday.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said vaccination cards are only required in establishments considered as 3Cs (closed, crowded, close-contact) areas.

“Technically, you don’t need to present the vaccination card when you enter a mall. You are only required to present it when inside the mall, (when) you are going to a restaurant, spa, movie house, or a similar establishment classified as 3C (closed, crowded, close-contact venues),” Malaya said in a television interview.

Malaya, however, acknowledged that some malls in Alert Level 1 areas are still requiring people to present their vaccination cards before they are allowed entry.

“It’s something that they want to do and I don’t see anything wrong about that,” he said.

Malaya assured that the DILG will discuss the matter with the local government units (LGUs).

“Hopefully, we can meet with them very soon to clarify that the requirement for the presentation of a vaccination card is at the 3C establishments and not necessarily at the mall where that establishment is located,” he said.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) placed the National Capital Region and 38 other areas under Alert Level 1 from March 1 to 15.

Under Alert Level 1, the IATF said there are no restrictions in terms of indoor and outdoor capacities. Everyone can undertake intrazonal and interzonal travel without regard to age and even comorbidities.

All establishments, persons, or activities are likewise allowed to operate, work, or be undertaken at total on-site or venue seating capacity, provided these are consistent with minimum public health standards.

Meanwhile, face-to-face classes for primary education shall be subject to prior approval of the Office of the President.

Source: Philippines News Agency