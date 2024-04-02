Validation of El Niño crop damage to determine gov’t aid: DA

DUMAGUETE: A joint validation of the crop damage in Negros Oriental began Tuesday to determine the extent of losses in areas that are now reeling from the effects of the drought triggered by the El Niño phenomenon and to serve as basis for government interventions. The validation team from the provincial and regional offices of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the city government of Bayawan City visited the farms where damage to rice, corn, and high-value crops were reported, said Dana Mae Baybay-Sampilo, the rice program manager of the DA-Provincial Agriculture Technology Coordinating Office (DA-PATCO) in Negros Oriental. "The team will inspect and verify partially and totally damaged crops and farms to establish a basis for the DA's assistance through its Quick Response Fund and other interventions, such as the distribution of seeds of drought-resistant crop varieties," Sampilo said. The report will be sent to the Department of Labor and Employment and the Department of Social Welfare and Developme nt for assistance regarding the El Niño effect, she said. On Wednesday, the team will visit Mabinay town for the same activity. Bayawan City and Mabinay town are the first to be validated as the local government units (LGUs) have submitted complete data to the DA-PATCO. As of March 26, more than PHP80 million in crop damage was reported in Negros Oriental, with 3,087 farmers and fisherfolk affected by the El Niño in at least 11 LGUs. The numbers are expected to rise in the coming weeks once other LGUs submit their respective losses and damage reports. Source: Philippines News Agency