UTM COLLABORATES WITH GOVT AGENCY, INDUSTRY TO BOOST GRADUATE MARKETABILITY

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) has established cooperation with a government agency and industry to boost the marketability of its graduates.

In a statement, UTM said that collaboration with the Skills Development Department (JPK) under the Human Resource Ministry and the industry, namely UBF Maintenance Sdn Bhd and Decathlon Malaysia, is able to improve the quality of human capital as a world-class skilled workforce.

“This collaboration is one of the strategic initiatives to strengthen UTM’s relationship with the industry to ensure that this university continues to excel in producing skilled graduates for the job market in Malaysia,” it said.

Through the collaboration, JPK will share its expertise in the implementation of skills programmes, mainly through the National Dual Training System, which gives students more opportunities to experience the actual working world based on competencies and job standards.

Meanwhile, through collaboration with UBF Maintenance and Decathlon, students will gain various benefits through career development and intervention activities that will be implemented through the UTM Career Centre.

“The career activities designed not only allow students to have the opportunity to interact directly with the industry but also give them an intensive understanding of the graduate attributes required by them.

“This effort is in line with the government’s desire to provide a skilled workforce to contribute to economic growth,” UTM said, adding that the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between UTM and the three parties was held yesterday.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency