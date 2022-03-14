﻿US won’t fight Russia in Ukraine but will defend NATO territory

The US won’t go to war with Russia in Ukraine but will defend NATO territory, if necessary, US President Joe Biden said in a speech about Ukraine at the White House on Friday.

“We will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine,” he said. “Direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III – something we must strive to prevent.”

“We are going to continue to stand together with our allies in Europe and send an unmistakable message: We’ll defend every single inch of NATO territory with the full might of united and galvanized NATO,” Biden said.

He declined to say if Washington has evidence corroborating statements by some Western countries that there’s a risk of Russia using chemical weapons in Ukraine.

“I’m not going to speak about the intelligence but Russia would pay a severe price if it used chemical weapons,” the US president said.

Source: Philippines News Agency