UNITY GOVT’S GOOD GOVERNANCE ATTRACTS FOREIGN INVESTORS, BOOSTS REVENUE – PM ANWAR

The Unity Government’s administration that stresses on good governance has had a positive impact on the country by being able to attract foreign investors and boosting national revenue, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

“How did we do it? When we were given power (to form the government), we stopped all misappropriations, taking public monies, we do not break rules, we don’t allow contracts without tenders, taking contracts with commission, we don’t allow leaders to take the people’s money.

“This means governance, using power to help the public...the result, from January to April, the gross domestic product (GDP) rose 5.6 per cent, higher than China, Vietnam and Indonesia… The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) meanwhile reported higher tax collections, where did it come from? Those who previously stole and didn't pay taxes, now everyone pays, because you can’t bribe… the IRB must be clean then our revenue will rise.

“This is our teamwork, we recorded investments of billions from Amazon, Geely (invested) billions in Tanjung Malim, China (invested) RM170 billion, they come and invest and create jobs in our country, because they believe we won’t embezzle, we won’t steal, we don’t take commissions and we know how to protect public interest (so) inflation drops, deficits drop, and revenue goes up,” he said in his speech when attending the Malaysia MADANI Aidifitri Open House in Gombak today, along with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He added that in the six months that the Unity Government came to power, the government has provided the highest amount of aid in the history of the country to the poor, along with fishermen and smallholders.

Anwar also said that the Unity Government will continue to work hard to develop the country and turn Malaysia into a regional powerhouse.

“We will continue to work hard, to push for change….otherwise what’s the power for? Our duty is to Allah SWT, what have we done for this power?….We will continue to stop corruption as what we have done in the six months in power, I will not be afraid.

“We will clean up our country...the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will investigate, who will be charged it’s (up to) the Attorney-General’s Chambers, and who will be punished, that’s the judges’ job,” he said.

Anwar also reminded all leaders to remain strong in their principles in their struggle and not to sell themselves out chasing fleeting power and ill-gotten gains.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency