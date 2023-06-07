UNITEN OFFERS AFFORDABLE FOUNDATION PROGRAMMES FOR SPM SCHOOL LEAVERS

Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) is offering a discounted price of only RM6,000 for all its foundation programmes this year.

Its deputy vice chancellor (Academics and International) Prof Dr Ramesh Singh said this exclusive offer is open to all Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia and equivalent O-Levels school leavers seeking higher education.

He said that the offer was made in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call and aspiration for Malaysia MADANI

“The university provides six foundation programmes in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology, Accounting, Business Administration, and Economics and Management.

“The main campus in Putrajaya offers excellent infrastructure and accommodation at an affordable price, with easy access to numerous amenities in the Klang Valley, Kajang, Seri Kembangan and Puchong areas,” he said in a statement today.

Ramesh said that at UNITEN, all foundation programmes are tailored to international standards and industry relevance, enabling students to pursue degrees in fields such as Engineering, Business, Computer Science, and more.

Meanwhile, he said that the curriculum of these programmes is well designed and delivered with a forward-thinking approach that reflects the standards of a world-class university.

“UNITEN has a remarkable track record of providing high-quality tertiary education for the past 26 years. Almost 100 per cent of students who completed the foundation studies gained entry to their preferred degree programmes at UNITEN instead of transferring to other universities,” he said.

According to Ramesh, one of the main reasons for this high retention is UNITEN’s excellent graduate employability rate, which stands at 96.8 per cent.

“This indicates that the university has earned a reputation for producing holistic graduates who are highly employable in their chosen fields of study.

“The strong linkages with the industry have also greatly benefited the students by exposing them to solving real and complex problems inside and outside the classroom,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency