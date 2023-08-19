UNI AND POLYTECH STUDENTS ORGANISE KOBUNITI OPEN DAY

Ninety-one students from local universities and polytechnics organised the Kobuniti Open Day at Kobuniti Agro Park here today to explore the agriculture and entrepreneurship sectors.

The diploma- and degree-level students, who are from various majors and keen on agriculture-related fields, are participants in the Agricultural Student Entrepreneurs programme under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) - Ministry of Higher Education's Career Advancement Programme (KPT-CAP)

Kobuniti Open Day chairman Muhammad Farid Mohd Mazlan, 21, said the event involved 20 small and medium entrepreneurs and was aimed at selling local food and agricultural products at reasonable prices.

He said the open day also helped students gain experience in organising community-level activities in collaboration with government agencies and non-governmental bodies.

Muhammad Farid told Bernama that the Kobuniti Open Day, held from 8 am to 10 pm, included an agricultural sharing session with former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and artiste Datuk Mohamed Rosyam Noor.

"To attract visitors of various ages, we have a “puyu” fishing competition, an all terrain vehicles (ATV) exhibition, electric bicycles and campervans, HotWheels and toy market," said Muhammad Farid, who is a student at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Mukah branch in Sarawak.

Kobuniti Agro Park is owned by Koperasi Kebuniti Selangor Bhd (Kobuniti), which is comprised of youths, entrepreneurs, retirees and government employees with the objective of developing the cooperative agriculture sector in an environmentally friendly manner and helping communities reduce the cost of living.

Meanwhile, Kobuniti board member Muhamad Nizar Omar said the cooperative provided the location for the students as initial exposure before they entered the real job market.

"We also set up two stalls for them, to sell agricultural produce from Kobuniti so they can learn and gain experience in the agriculture-based business," he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency