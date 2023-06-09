UMNO YOUTH CHIEF URGES GOVT TO ACT ON JOCELYN CHIA

The government has been urged to take strict action against controversial stand-up performer, Jocelyn Chia, including banning her from entering Malaysia, said UMNO Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

He said that the woman’s joke on the missing Malaysian Airlines flight was clearly insensitive to Malaysians.

“She needs to be dealt with according to the law because the joke she made, involving the missing MH370, would be hurtful to the victim’s next of kin,” he said after a march to protest the issue of Malaysia being insulted by Chia, in front of the United States Embassy in Jalan Tun Razak here today.

Earlier, Muhammad Akmal, together with MCA Youth chief, Datuk Nicole Wong Siaw Ting, submitted a memorandum to the US Embassy.

Yesterday, Communications and Digital Minister, Fahmi Fadzil, condemned the insensitive action of the comedian who belittled Malaysia and made fun of a tragedy that befell the country.

On Wednesday, Chia’s video went viral when she performed a comedy skit, entitled ‘Singapore vs Malaysia’, mocking the tragedy of the missing plane, in addition to making offensive jokes which drew the outrage of some Malaysians.

Following that, the Singaporean government issued an apology and insisted that the stand-up comedian’s act did not at all reflect the views of the republic, and clarified that she was no longer a Singaporean.

