Ubas dominates long jump in ICTSI Athletics Championships

Winning the long jump event at the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships has boosted the morale of Janry Ubas as he prepares for the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in May. He registered 7.84 meters to beat Mapua University's Algin Gomez (7.40) and Malaysian Muhammad Shahrizal Nasharu Ishman (7.39) at Ilagan City Sports Complex here on Friday night. His golden performance eclipsed the 7.80 meters set by 2021 Vietnam SEAG champion Nguyen Tie Trong. "If I can jump 7.84m in Cambodia, I am optimistic of a podium finish," said Ubas after the awarding ceremony on Saturday morning. Despite a sore back, the 29-year-old from Villanueva, Misamis Oriental managed to improve the 7.73m he recorded in bagging the bronze medal in Vietnam. "My back is a bit tight because of the 12-hour travel from Manila because we trained hard for one week at PhilSports (in Pasig City) and then traveled here. There's a little pain until now," said Ubas, who posted a personal best of 7.88m during the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) Weekly Relay Series held in November last year. "The athletes from Vietnam and Indonesia are strong so I have to be ready," he said. Indonesian Sapwaturrahman, who placed third in 2021, holds the SEAG record of 8.09m he established in 2019. Henry Dagmil, on the other hand, set the Philippine record of 7.99m at the Eagle Rock Jim Bush Invitational in Los Angeles, California in June 2008. "I just need to make a few adjustments so that I can improve my jump," said Ubas, also a bronze medalist right in his first try in heptathlon at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Kazakhstan in February. Aside from long jump, Ubas will also see action in the decathlon event in Cambodia. Last year, he tallied 6,977 points to finish third behind Thailand's Sutthisak Singkhon (7,603) and 2019 Manila SEAG champion Aries Toledo, who set a national record of 7,469 points. Meanwhile, Ubas is scheduled to compete with Filipino-American athletes Zehr Blanco and Lorenzo Sison in pole vault on Sunday. Blanco has a personal best of 4.98m (2019 Twilight Invitational in Chico, California) while Sison has a personal best of 5.00m (2021 Spring Break Invitational in Fresno, California).

Source: Philippines News Agency