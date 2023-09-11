TVBS ASPIRES TO ACT AS MEDIA HUB CONNECTING GLOBAL, LOCAL SPHERES

TVBS, the Taiwanese broadcasting network, celebrated its three-decade anniversary with a significant exhibition themed "TVBS30: Bonding the World, Empowering Taiwan."

The exhibition aims to serve as a media nexus that bridges the global and local spheres through a blend of visuals, information, narratives, interactivity, and cutting-edge technology, positioning itself as a catalyst for Taiwan and a conduit to the world.

According to a statement, the exhibition offers a retrospective view of Taiwan's historical journey through the lens of TVBS, envisioning the network's potential to guide Taiwan and the global community.

The inauguration of this interactive exhibition was accompanied by an opening press conference attended by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan, as well as various local officials.

Numerous leaders personally explored the exhibition area, which seamlessly integrates innovative applications of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) digital technology, subsequent to the press conference.

The immersive exhibition experience allowed them to witness firsthand the digital media breakthroughs and innovations spearheaded by TVBS.

Within three days, the exhibition attracted nearly 2,500 visitors, from all across Taiwan and even from overseas tourists, demonstrating the magnetic appeal of TVBS30's interactive exhibition.

Since its founding in 1993, TVBS has achieved series of pivotal innovations, including pioneering the 24-hour news broadcasting model, redefining the immediacy of news reporting, sparking the call-in trend in Taiwanese television, and launching Taiwan's first-ever entertainment channel, thus ushering in a new era for the entertainment information industry.

Looking ahead, TVBS remains committed to its media responsibilities, concentrating on content intellectual property management, expanding its global news presence, and playing a pivotal role in connecting Taiwan with the rest of the world

Source: BERNAMA News Agency