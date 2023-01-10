TUPAD beneficiaries get aid in Dinagat amid rains

BUTUAN CITY: The trough of the low-pressure area that brought heavy rains on Monday in Dinagat Islands did not hamper the distribution of payments for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) beneficiaries in the province.

At least 207 TUPAD beneficiaries from Barangays Matingbe, Jacquez and Cuarenta in San Jose town received their payouts in the activity spearheaded by the Department of Labor and Employment in the Caraga Region (DOLE-13).

“A total of PHP724,500 payments were released to the TUPAD beneficiaries," DOLE-13 said in a statement Tuesday.

Each of the beneficiaries received payments of PHP3,500 for a 10-day community work they rendered.

Among those who received payment was Genalyn Oliva of Barangay Cuarenta, who thanked Dinagat Islands lone district Representative Alan Ecleo and Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. for facilitating the funds for the TUPAD program in the province.

“As a parent, the payment I received is enough to buy the needs of my children. This is a big help to my family,” Oliva said.

Another beneficiary, Ana Marie Mondragon, said TUPAD is among the government programs that continually provide help to the pandemic-affected residents in Dinagat.

In a separate statement Tuesday, Demerey underscored the significance of TUPAD, "especially in times of crisis such as the pandemic and other calamities

Source: Philippines News Agency