Tropical Storm Ramil Decelerates Off Sorsogon Coast

Sorsogon: Tropical Storm Ramil has decelerated while moving northwestward over the sea, east of Sorsogon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported on Saturday. As of 8 a.m., the storm was located 260 km east of Juban, Sorsogon, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph, moving westward at 15 kph.

According to Philippines News Agency, Signal No. 2 has been raised over Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, the northern portion of Camarines Sur, and Polillo Islands. Signal No. 1 is in effect over several regions including Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, and Nueva Vizcaya, as well as parts of Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, and Nueva Ecija. Additional areas under Signal No. 1 include the eastern portions of Bulacan, Tarlac, and Pampanga, as well as the northern and eastern portions of Quezon, the rest of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island, Ticao Island, Northern Samar, and parts of Eastern Samar and Samar.

Ramil is forecast to move generally west-northwestward towards the area of Central-Southern Luzon. The center of the storm may make landfall or pass close to Catanduanes on Saturday afternoon or evening. It is expected to continue moving west-northwestward, passing close to Vinzons, Camarines Norte, and Polillo Islands on Sunday morning. By Sunday, Ramil is anticipated to turn northwestward, potentially making another landfall over Aurora or Isabela and emerging over the West Philippine Sea by Sunday afternoon or evening. The storm is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday morning.